‘Splatoon 3’ gets a new 7-minute trailer showing an array of weapons

Nintendo has released a new seven-minute Japanese gameplay trailer for Splatoon 3 ahead of the game’s release next month.

The latest trailer dives into everything: from Splatoon 3 stages players will be competing on, the core abilities and mechanics of the third-person shooter, as well as the different modes including single-player and the Salmon Run.

Footage of teamplay is also showcased with two squads of four players going head to head. The short glimpse features the end-game screen where the total score for each team is tallied to reveal the winner.

Advertisement

You can check out the new Splatoon 3 gameplay trailer below:

New characters make an appearance too in a variety of arenas that range from factory-like environments, desert locales, a beachside, and more. Weapons that are shown off range from bows and arrows, a broom that acts like a sword, a shield that pops up like an umbrella, a bubble gun, and an exploding trap.

Nintendo even provided a look at the in-game city where players can congregate. There’s a shop to buy weapons, clothes, and accessories, as well as a personalised locker for the player that can be customised as well.

It’s likely that Nintendo will release the same trailer in English sometime this week so we’ll get to determine the names of the newly revealed maps, locations, and weapons.

Splatoon 3 is set to launch on September 9 for Nintendo Switch. The game will feature a single-player campaign at launch called the Return of the Mammalians, and it’s set in Alterna.

Advertisement

Right now, a demo is available for players to experience and it looks like Nintendo is already banning players for hacking into the game’s testing range earlier than intended.

In other news, a Marvel’s Spider-Man PC mod turns Peter Parker into Saul Goodman.