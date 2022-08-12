‘Splatoon 3’ players will receive bonus for transferring ‘Splatoon 2’ data

Splatoon 3 players will receive a bonus if there is save data from Splatoon 2 on the their Nintendo Switch console.

Players who transfer their data will receive, “three Gold Sheldon Licenses that you can exchange for main weapons, regardless of player level”, the ability to join “Anarchy Battles from the beginning of the game, regardless of player level”, start the game with a higher rank depending on the player’s rank in 2, and get “matched against players with similar skill levels from Splatoon 2”.

This wasn’t mentioned during the recent Direct presentation for the game that gave an extensive look at the various additions and adjustments, but was announced on the Splatoon 3 website.

It’s clarified that players can “transfer save data once per Nintendo Account by launching Splatoon 3 or entering the lobby while connected to the internet”.

The Splatoon 3 Direct highlighted the content that would be in the game from launch, along with a digital card game that’s included within the title, and post-launch content plans. The post-launch support includes free updates, including brand new maps and weapons, and “large-scale paid DLC”.

Additionally, the game is available to trial for free later this month on August 27, from 9AM to 9PM local time. This free trial run will only include multiplayer matches consisting of Turf War and a special tricolor variant on the classic game mode.

Splatoon 3 is releasing exclusively for Nintendo Switch on September 9. Additionally, a Switch OLED model themed after the game is releasing August 26, with the model not including a copy of the game.

