‘Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory’ is free on the Ubisoft store

Classic stealth game Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory is available now for free on the Ubisoft store… and it’s free to keep.

Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory was first released in 2005 as a follow-up in Ubisoft’s hugely successful Splinter Cell franchise. Now, the game has been made available for free on the Ubisoft store.

“Citywide blackouts … stock exchange sabotage … electronic hijacking of national defence systems … this is information warfare,” reads the game’s description.

“To prevent these attacks, operatives must infiltrate deep into hostile territory and aggressively collect critical intelligence, closer than ever to enemy soldiers.”

Players once again take the role of NSA black-ops agent, Sam Fisher. It’s a familiar concept – sneaking around in the shadows using stealth techniques to get the job done. But Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory takes the series into new territory, a dystopian 2008 where information warfare is the key to global domination.

Although Splinter Cell fans haven’t seen a new game since the 2013 hit Splinter Cell: Blacklist, it looks as though the franchise may be revived yet. Another game is reportedly in the works, it’s said that this next instalment will take inspiration from Hitman.

“Ubisoft had fans play the upcoming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake and something that had the appearance of a new Splinter Cell prototype,” in the weeks before E3 2021, said VGC. “This version of the game combined familiar Splinter Cell action with elements of the 2016 Hitman reboot.”

Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory is free to keep on the Ubisoft store until November 25 and you’ll need a Ubisoft Connect account to play.

