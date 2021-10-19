‘Splinter Cell’ may be revived according to development sources

A new mainline Splinter Cell game has apparently been greenlit, eight years after the last title in the series.

VGC has received information from development sources that say a new Splinter Cell game has been approved. The revival is an attempt to win back fans who have been frustrated by Ubisoft’s recent mobile and VR games.

Two people close to Ubisoft said that the studios working on the project would not include the Montreal studio responsible for previous entries. No other details are available about the game as it is in the early stages of development. However, it may be announced next year.

Advertisement

This news comes after Ubisoft announced two free to play games using the Tom Clancy universe of games. Both Tom Clancy’s XDefiant and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline have been revealed. The initial reception included fans declaring their favourite franchises were dead. The official reveal trailer for Ghost Recon Frontline currently has 19k dislikes, compared to 4.6k likes.

Ubisoft is also struggling to repair its image after its Singapore studio came under fire, with a fair employment watchdog investigating allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. Ubisoft Singapore has allegedly implemented anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training as well as workplace training for all employees.

The last main Splinter Cell game was Splinter Cell: Blacklist, which was released in 2013. Since then, the main character, Sam Fisher, has appeared in several other Tom Clancy games. In Ghost Recon Wildlands, he was a side character, and is also playable in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege under the callsign “Nomad”. The recently announced XDefiant allows players to play as factions from the Tom Clancy universe; this includes a group equipped with skills and tech deployed by Fisher in the Splinter Cell games.

Elsewhere, datamined information suggests that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy may use the control scheme seen in GTA 5.