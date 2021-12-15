‘Splinter Cell’ remake announced by Ubisoft

A remake of the first game in the Splinter Cell franchise has been confirmed.

The game is being developed by Ubisoft Toronto and will be powered by the Snowdrop engine, which is currently being used for the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game and Ubisoft’s Star Wars title. You can watch the brief teaser trailer below.

In an interview on the Ubisoft website to reveal the project, Creative Director Chris Auty, Producer Matt West, and Technical Producer Peter Handrinos sat down to talk about the upcoming title.

On the decision to produce a remake rather than a new title, Matt West said:

“Although we’re still in the very earliest stages of development, what we’re trying to do is make sure the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all of the ways that gave early Splinter Cell its identity. So, as we’re building it from the ground up, we’re going to update it visually, as well as some of the design elements to match player comfort and expectations, and we are going to keep it linear like the original games, not make it open world. How do we make sure that new fans are able to pick up the controller and dive right in, and fall in love with the game and the world right from the get-go?”

Peter Handrinos said of the evolution in technology since the original:

“From a tech perspective, if I had to boil it down to a couple of words in terms of the difference, what we’re doing is exploration and innovation here. We’ve got a new engine and a new console lifecycle to take advantage of, so the tech is one area that we don’t want stuck in the past.”

