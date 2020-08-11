‘Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher is coming to ‘Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege’

Ubisoft has announced that Splinter Cell protagonist Sam Fisher is coming to Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege.

A short teaser trailer was released by the developer which unveiled the news. The character will be added as part of the upcoming Operation Shadow Legacy update and will be one Operator for players to choose from.

The trailer begins with Fisher’s signature night vision equipment as he states “you should know better than to write me off.” The trailer finishes with Fisher coming into full view and the voice over finishing with “consider this a teaching moment.”

Details of Sam Fisher’s inclusion into Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege are scarce, however a full reveal is expected on August 16 at 7pm BST. The stream can be watched via Twitch.

Watch the full teaser trailer below:

Fans have been clambering from another Splinter Cell since the series’ last entry back in 2013 titled Blacklist.

Since then, Ubisoft have shifted focus onto other properties such Far Cry and Watch Dogs. The developer has also continued to expand Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege over the years with continuous updates, new characters and modes for players to dive into, making it a popular eSport in recent years.

Recently, it was reported that a Splinter Cell series is in the works and will be coming to Netflix. According to the report, the series has been green-lit for two seasons across 16 episodes with the show being written and executive produced by Derek Kolstad, most notably known for his work on the John Wick franchise.