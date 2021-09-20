‘Splitgate’ developers want to be the “next Riot Games” according to CEO

The co-founder and CEO of Splitgate developer, 1047 Games, has announced that he wants the company to be “the next Riot Games“.

In an interview with TechCrunch, CEO Ian Proulx talked about the runaway success of the game so far, crediting a dedicated community and “taking a Silicon Valley approach to running a game business”.

The interview explains that 1047 Games took a tentative approach initially appreciating that it couldn’t spend its entire budget on something that could go wrong. “So we thought, let’s do a soft launch, put it out there and see what happens, learn, listen, look at the data,” explained Proulx.

As Proulx points out, while Splitgate might seem more like a classic shooter akin to the style of Quake III Arena, he thinks a better comparison is Rocket League, As he puts it, in Rocket League, “you can just have fun, turn your brain off and play, but there’s this limitless skill ceiling.”

The plan for Splitgate is to build up to more success. “We’re focusing on the long term — I look at the game as being 25% done. We don’t need to be Fortnite tomorrow, but now it really is about building the next Riot Games, the next big games business,” the interview points out.

With a mindset that “operates like [an] indie team”, 1047 Games also plans on continuing to listen to feedback from the community albeit “now we just have a ridiculous amount of money” thanks to the firm raising $100million in funding as reported last week.

Recently, it was reported that Splitgate would be staying in beta indefinitely after the game became so popular that it was taking players up to 90 minutes to log in.