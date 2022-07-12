Spotify acquires music trivia game ‘Heardle’

Spotify has announced its acquisition of Heardle, a music-based trivia game that shot to fame earlier in the year.

In a blog shared today (July 12), Spotify announced that it has purchased Heardle, though did not say how much the acquisition cost. Heardle will remain free and Spotify does not plan to make any fundamental changes to the game, but players will now be able to listen to the full song on Spotify at the game’s conclusion should they so choose.

Spotify’s global head of music Jeremy Erlich has provided some context to the acquisition, stating “Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs… and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge.”

“Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following, and it aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity across the Spotify ecosystem, added Erlich.

Spotify has stated it will integrate Heardle for users in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand first. However, the company’s intention is to ecventually bring the game to “hundreds of millions more people around the world” who will be able to play the game in their native languages.

This isn’t the end of Spotify’s expansion, either. Today’s blog ended by stating that it is aiming to integrate Heardle and other “interactive experiences” into Spotify in order to “allow music lovers to connect more deeply with artists and challenge friends.”

