‘Spyro 4’ fan game being made in ‘Dreams’ has a new demo and trailer

A fan-developed Spyro 4 is set for release this year, as revealed in a trailer for the game.

Called Spyro 4: Blaze Of Glory, the game is being built from the ground up in Media Molecule’s Dreams, a title that allows players to make their own games, music, and short films.

The fan-made version of Spyro 4 appears to faithfully recreate the gameplay of the Spyro The Dragon trilogy for the original PlayStation, as they were developed by Insomniac Games.

This version of Spyro 4 can currently be played in Dreams even though it isn’t finished yet. This link leads to the official page of the project.

The brief synopsis for the game says: “In an alternate dragon realm, corruption has been spread everywhere, and it now threatens Spyro’s home. Now he will have to team up with a new ally and save both their worlds before it’s too late.”

From the trailer, it appears as though Spyro will have some new abilities, including the option to add other elements to his famous fire-breathing. It looks like wind, electricity, and water can all be fired from his mouth as well this time around.

Following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard last month, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said that he wishes to revive old Activision Blizzard franchises. This includes the likes of Spyro and Crash Bandicoot, as Activision owns both.

The last anyone heard of Spyro in a new game was the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy released in 2018. It was developed by Toys For Bob, who also made the Crash Bandicoot follow-up Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

