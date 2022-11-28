‘Squad’ developer announces co-op shooter ‘Starship Troopers: Extermination’

A video game set in the Starship Troopers universe is coming to Steam Early Access in 2023, from developer Offworld Industries.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2022

The game is called Starship Troopers: Extermination, and is a co-op FPS that sees 12 players on the frontlines of a battle against the Bugs.

The 12 players will be split up into squads of four, who will be tasked with defending their base, completing objectives, gathering resources, and trying to “kill every bug in sight.”

Advertisement

Players will have a choice of three classes: assault, support, and defence. However, it seems that all three classes will share the responsibilities of maintaining the base and gathering resources. Each class will feature its own progression system, with players able to unlock new weapons, equipment and perks for each class.

The game promises to provide large-scale battles, with the player fighting hundreds of on-screen bugs across five unique zones. The game will also make use of a ping system, allowing players to quickly call out objectives, enemies and other points of interest to their teammates.

Starship Troopers: Extermination will also feature five unique bug types at launch: Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and Tiger Elite – with Offworld Industries implying that more will be added to the game throughout development.

The game’s announcement is timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Paul Verhoeven’s 1997 satiric sci-fi hit Starship Troopers. While early impressions imply that the game will honour the film’s action-packed heritage, it remains to be seen if it will also carry on the film’s hard satirical and political messaging.

Offworld Industries is perhaps best known as the developer behind the 2015 FPS title Squad, which was a multiplayer title that originally launched in Early Access, before launching fully in September 2020. The game was well-received by players and critics alike, and has sold over 3million copies to date according to Offworld Industries.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Warner Bros’ future DC games will be connected to the universe’s films and TV shows, according to filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn.