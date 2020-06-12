Square Enix announces new action adventure game ’Project Athia’

Video game studio Square Enix’s next project has finally been revealed: Project Athia.

Project Athia is the current working title for Square Enix’s upcoming action-adventure game that is being “designed exclusively for the PS5” by Luminous Productions, an offshoot of the development team from Final Fantasy XV. Project Athia was announced during Sony Interactive Entertainment’s recent The Future Of Gaming digital event with the help of a short trailer.

The minute-long trailer does not reveal much storyline details for players, but it provides a rough look at the type of gameplay that can be expected when the game is released. The clip follows an unnamed protagonist as she fights against wolf-like creatures. She can seemingly control the environment around her, by using vines to battle the wolves.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer below.

No other information has been released surrounding the game, although it has been confirmed that it will launch exclusively on the newly revealed PlayStation 5. The upcoming console will come in two variations: the standard edition and the digital edition. The latter will be slimmer and will not include a disk slot.

Other PS5 exclusives announced during the digital event include Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Forbidden West, the highly anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. The game will follow Aloy once again as she journeys west to brave a frontier previous unknown to her kind, complete with new machine types.

Advertisement

Another PS5 exclusive is Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the follow-up to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, which features fan favourite Miles Morales as the protagonist.