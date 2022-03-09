Square Enix launches official music YouTube channel with 5,500 tracks

Square Enix has launched an official music channel on YouTube and added approximately 5,500 songs to YouTube Music.

The channel, which can be found here, features playlists made up of music from a variety of Square Enix titles. As it stands, music from the first 14 games in the Final Fantasy series each have a dedicated playlist, as do the soundtracks from SaGa, Chrono and MANA games.

There are also playlists dedicated to holidays like Christmas and Valentine’s Day as well as compilations like the ‘Mellow Minstrel Mix‘ (perfect to chill, study or work to) and ‘Airship Cruise Beats‘, which provides “game music to hype you up”.

Elsewhere on Square Enix’s YouTube channel, music director Keiji Kawamori speaks to Mr. SEM “a mysterious life form from outer space that loves video games and music (who) has secretly built a hidden base within Square Enix HQ.” Kawamori talks about his involvement in the Final Fantasy series and the Square Enix band – The Black Mages in the first of what seems to be an ongoing series.

Alongside the channel, Square Enix has made approximately 5,500 songs available on YouTube’s streaming service, YouTube Music.

Earlier this year, is was announced that Pokémon had launched an official sound library of tracks from the original Diamond & Pearl games, free for fans to download and use.

These free-to-access libraries of music follows on from Nintendo’s recent “copyright strike” that saw thousands of Youtube videos containing songs from a variety of games, removed from the platform.

In other news, a new website for the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy franchise has been created, and it’s teasing news and announcements for this year.

“This is only possible because of the long-lasting passionate support for each game in the FF series from fans like you. Thank you so much,” wrote Final Fantasy 7 Remake producer, and director on the original version of the game, Yoshinori Kitase.