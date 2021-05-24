Square Enix reportedly to reveal PS5-exclusive ‘Final Fantasy’ game at E3

Square Enix is reportedly set to reveal a brand-new Final Fantasy video game next month.

This is according to noted industry insider and leaker Navtra, who has a history of revealing accurate information when it comes to PlayStation-related games. The user claimed in a ResetEra post on Friday (May 21) that the new Final Fantasy game will be announced at E3 2021 and will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5.

It’s said to be part of a slew of Final Fantasy updates that will apparently be the focus of the event, alongside information about Final Fantasy XVI, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

Navtra later stated in a follow-up post that Square Enix is also set to unveil a brand-new cross-generation title from Eidos Interactive (now known as Square Enix Europe). But they also noted that the information should be taken “with a grain of salt” as they have based the leaks off “knowledge of what games they have in development, how far in they are, and their target release dates”.

In a separate thread on Saturday (May 22), Navtra claimed that the unannounced PS5-exclusive Final Fantasy game will be inspired by the popular Dark Souls, which has spawned the “souls-like” subgenre. However, the user also noted that the upcoming release will “not [be] exactly what you’d imagine when you hear ‘Souls-like FF’”.

Square Enix originally revealed Final Fantasy XVI in September 2020 for the PS5 and PC. The company later retracted its announcement for a PC release, noting that the game will be a timed-exclusive on the PS5.

Meanwhile, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, an enchanted and expanded version of 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, is set to be released on June 10. The new edition of the game will also feature the PS5-exclusive expansion Episode Intermission and feature the character Yuffie Kisaragi.