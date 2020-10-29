Square Enix reveals new story and character details for ‘Final Fantasy XVI’

New details about Final Fantasy XVI have been revealed, including the story, characters, and world players will experience.

The official website for Final Fantasy XVI has launched, dropping a wealth of new information for fans to indulge before the game’s release. While no release date has been mentioned, the wave of information being released adds weight to previous reports that the game is coming sooner than people think.

Final Fantasy XVI is set in the world of Valisthea, a land covered by towering crystals known as Mothercrystals, which are said bless the world with the power of aether. Due to their magical power, it’s said that “people have flocked to these beacons to take advantage of their blessing”, and as a result “an uneasy peace has long reigned between them” and the Mothercrystals.

Powerful creatures known as Eikons also reside in Valisthea, which can be summoned by beings known as Dominants – “a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their dread power”. It’s said that different provinces of Valisthea hold different options of the Eikons, some are treated as royalty, while others are a symbol of fear.

Players will see the world through the eyes of protagonist, Clive Rosfield. He is said to be “the firstborn son of the Archduke of Rosaria”, who is a master of the sword. While the world expected him to become a Dominant, that power went to his younger brother, Joshua Rosfield, who is the polar opposite of Clive and “quails at the sight of a carrot on his dinner plate.”

Joining the pair on the adventure is Jill Warrick, who “was taken from her homeland at a tender age to become a ward of Rosaria”. She is said to have been raised alongside Clive and Joshua, and “become a trusted confidant to the brothers”. Their adventure is set to unfold when a tragic incident happens at the hands of the dark Eikon, Ifrit.

Final Fantasy XVI has reportedly been in development for four years and has finished all of its basic components. Square Enix said it has now moved onto “large-scale resources and build boss battles while expanding our various development tools”. The game is expected to release as a PS5 exclusive.