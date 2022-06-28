Square Enix reveals RPG ‘Harvestella’ for Nintendo Switch and Steam

Square Enix has unveiled Harvestella, a Stardew Valley-like role-playing game coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam on November 4.

During the Nintendo Direct Mini today (June 28), the publisher shared the first trailer for the life simulation RPG which featured the playable character, dubbed the Traveler, on a planet where four giant crystals, known as the Seaslight, govern the seasons.

“Through the changing seasons, explore an imaginative world, tend your crops, make new friends, face enemies in dynamic combat, and unravel the mystery of the season of death, Quietus,” the description reads.

In a separate blog post, the publisher confirmed that players will be able to experience the four seasons while enjoying daily life, socialising and adventuring.

Dungeons will also be featured in the game, where players will be able to take on monsters if they so choose. Harvestella will allow free engagement, meaning players will be able to choose what they spend their time doing.

However, every 30 days the season changes and that’s when Quietus occurs – a season of death. During this time, crops will wither and the deadly dust prevents people from walking around outside. Players will need to plan their farming and activities “around the endless march of time.”

During the story, the Traveler will meet a girl named Aria who claims to have come from the future and is researching the mysteries Quietus. A couple of other characters named Asyl and Shrika have also been confirmed, each of who have their own role in Seaslight.

Harvestella will also feature side quests and character stories, a player home and farm, a cooking mechanic, and full exploration.

The player will also be able to choose from a selection of jobs which determine what actions are available to them in battle. There’s the Fighter, a physical attacker with sword techniques, the Shadow Walker which deals mortal damage with twin blades, and the Mage. This job specializes in long-range magical attacks and can utilise multiple elements.

In other news, Nier: Automata is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.