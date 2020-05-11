Square Enix’s new bundle features 54 games for under USD $40

Square Enix has released a massive new bundle for PC as part of the company’s Stay Home & Play campaign to help combat the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Square Enix Eidos Anthology bundle features 54 games, including titles from franchises such as the Tomb Raider series, Just Cause, Deus Ex, Life Is Strange and more. Its available at a whopping 95 percent discount, at just USD$39.24.

“The Square Enix Stay Home & Play campaign rewards gamers for practicing social distancing, and also help charities that need support in this uncertain period,” Square Enix said in the bundle’s description. “A full 100% of the Square Enix revenue from these bundles will to be distributed to charities across North America and Europe, including food banks and more.”

Advertisement

Other games in the Square Enix Eidos Anthology bundle include the Dungeon Siege series, Hitman GO: Definitive Edition and Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition. The bundle is now available on Steam, alongside the complete list of games in the bundle.

The Square Enix Eidos Anthology bundle is the latest as part of the company’s Stay Home & Play campaign. In March, the developer made Tomb Raider (2013) and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (2014) free on Steam for a limited-time. Both titles are also included in the company’s ongoing Eidos Anthology bundle.

Square Enix isn’t the only company releasing bundles to entice gamers to stay home. Humble Bundle recently raised over $6.5million with its Conquer COVID-19 bundle. The set, which was available from March 31 to April 7, featured critically acclaimed games such as enchanted versions of both Darksiders I and II and grand strategy wargame Europa Universalis IV.