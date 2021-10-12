Square Enix taps Mötley Crüe for ‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ launch trailer

Publisher Square Enix has revealed the launch trailer for it’s upcoming sci-fi superhero adventure Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, with classic rock group Mötley Crüe providing the soundtrack.

Set to the band’s “Kickstart My Heart”, the trailer also provides some fresh in-game footage for the action-RPG. It shows a mixture of aerial and ground combat for lead protagonist Peter “Star-Lord” Quill, and a number of team-up attacks with his teammates Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot. In-game, Star-Lord will be directly controlled by the player, and able to issue commands to the rest of the team.

Advertisement

The launch trailer also gives a glance of supporting characters and villains drawn from the comics and the movie version of the Guardians of the Galaxy. In addition to confirmed nemeses Lady Hellbender and Grand Unifier Raker, we get a glimpse of the game’s version of Mantis, a “Celestial Madonna” in the comics and the butt of uncouth jokes in the films. How she fares in developer Eidos-Montreál’s game remains to be seen.

Fans of the source material may also get a kick out of some of the variant costumes the team is seen wearing in the clip, with nods to the uniformed looks established in the first modern revamp of the group. A “Throwback Guardians” outfit pack, with costumes inspired by the team members’ classic individual looks from the comics, will be a pre-order bonus for the game, which launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch (via cloud gaming), and PC on October 26.

While the Guardians rocket around the galaxy to a retro-style soundtrack, retro video games console Evercade VS is stuck in transit, with global freight issues leading to a delay in the console’s release.