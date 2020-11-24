Lara Croft will be heading to mobile devices in ’Tomb Raider Reloaded’

Square Enix has announced a new Tomb Raider game, scheduled for a 2021 release.

The company revealed the game, titled Tomb Raider Reloaded, on Monday (November 23) with a new trailer. The title, being developed by Emerald City Games and Square Enix London’s mobile team, will be a free-to-play mobile action arcade. While little about the game has been unveiled so far, its teaser includes nods to enemies from the series’ mainline installments.

Although the teaser does not include anything by way of gameplay, it showcases Lara Croft with her iconic dual pistols. Also featured are shots of the protagonist facing off against wolves, giant spiders, a rock golem, spear traps and a T-rex.

Check out the teaser below.

Tomb Raider Reloaded has not received a firm release date, but is being targeted for a 2021 launch on iOS and Android devices. Tomb Raider Reloaded will be the third mobile Lara Croft game in recent memory, following 2015’s puzzle game Lara Croft Go and action-runner game Tomb Raider: Relic Run.

In other Square Enix news, the studio has announced that Kate Bishop will officially join the Marvel’s Avengers roster on December 8, with Hawkeye being added to the team in early 2021.

While Bishop’s DLC was announced ahead of the game’s launch, the game’s player count has been diminishing at rapid rates. However, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics are confident that its post-launch content will draw players back.