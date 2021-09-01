Square Enix will be hosting a showcase at Tokyo Games Show

Japanese publisher and developer Square Enix will be holding a dedicated showcase at this year’s Tokyo Game Show, with a 50-minute presentation set for October 1.

The “SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS TGS2021” panel will run 7:00-7:50pm JST. That works out at 11am BST, 6am EST, and 3am PST, making for an eye-watering early start for West Coasters looking for the latest news from the company.

However, short of the presentation, there’s not much to be gleaned from the panel announcement yet. The English language program on the official Tokyo Games Show website merely states that the Square Enix showcase “will give you the latest news about our upcoming titles, along with the pre-announced information”.

That doesn’t sound as though fans should expect brand new title announcements, but it could indicate updates on some of Square Enix’s upcoming games. That could include the likes of Forspoken, an open-world fantasy that was originally announced as “Project Athia”, set for release on PS5 and PC in 2022; Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, a pseudo-remake of the very first Final Fantasy game developed by Team Ninja, also currently due in 2022; and Babylon’s Fall, a still-undated action title developed in conjunction with PlatinumGames that was recently confirmed for PS5.

Square Enix also has a Nintendo Switch project, with the working title “Project Triangle Strategy”. Announced in February 2021, it’s a strategy game with more than a touch of Final Fantasy Tactics to it. Tokyo Games Show could be when the game gets an official title.

However, one title that fans probably shouldn’t expect to see at the showcase is the next main Final Fantasy game, Final Fantasy XVI. In July 2021, producer Naoki Yoshida said the game might be skipping TGS 2021, as he did not want to “drip-feed” information to eager players and instead wanted people to feel excited to go out and get the game as soon as they see it.

There’s probably less chance of Square Enix given a huge spotlight to some of its western-developed titles at the Tokyo Games Show, such as Guardians of the Galaxy. Still, with a month to go and a likely Final Fantasy XVI-shaped hole to fill, the TGS presentation could have plenty of surprises.

In other Tokyo Games Show news, Xbox has announced plans to share “exclusive news” at its own showcase.