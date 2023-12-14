‘Squid Game’ game announced by Netflix

A Squid Game game has been announced by Netflix as being in development.

Netflix yesterday announced its upcoming slate of games in a blog post, which includes titles such as Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, FashionVerse, Sonic Mania Plus, Hades, Monument Valley 1 & 2 and more.

The company also announced “a game set in the universe of Squid Game, in which you can compete with other players in games from the hit series”.

Advertisement

A Rebel Moon is also in development at Super Evil Megacorp, and will “take place following the events of Rebel Moon-Part One: A Child Of Fire and Rebel Moon-Part Two: The Scargiver”. Fans will be able to “choose their rebel” and fight alongside their friends in a “four-player co-op action game”.

According to Mike Verdu, vice president of Netflix’s gaming division, by the end of this year, Netflix will have “86 games available – all included with every Netflix membership without ads, in-app purchases or extra fees”. Verdu also confirmed that there are “nearly 90 more games in development” and that Netflix is “just getting started”.

The news comes after Squid Game received its first spin-off, Squid Game: The Challenge, earlier this year, with a second series for the reality TV series already in development at Netflix alongside a second series of Squid Game itself.

Late last month, Netflix confirmed that three Grand Theft Auto games would be joining the service in December. These games are Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

The games were added to the Netflix Games catalog today (December 14), and join games such as Poinby, Oxenfree, Into The Breach, and Kentucky Route Zero

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Nintendo Switch users can now check their Year In Review. Elsewhere, the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) has been permanently cancelled following years of issues.