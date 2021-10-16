‘Squid Game’ video game could happen, says Netflix Asia executive

A Netflix Asia executive has said that a video game based on Squid Game, the incredibly popular Netflix series, is being considered.

Minyoung Kim revealed the possibility of a game based on the show during a conversation with THR. Squid Game was released in September and since then it has become Netflix’s most-watched show ever. This is being credited to being released across almost every Netflix region on the same day, with the show being dubbed into dozens of languages.

Kim said that the streaming giant is considering the future of the show, and the IP. A video game is under consideration, as well as “consumer products” which covers things like merchandise for the show. While Season 2 has not been confirmed, the unbelievable success of the show almost guarantees that there will be more to come in the future.

Advertisement

Recently, Squid Game’s lead actor, Lee Jung-jae, has stated that he “needs to play him again”.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lee Jung-jae, who plays the main protagonist Seong Gi-hun in the series, was asked if he’d like to return for a follow-up.

“Because I’ve received so much love and support from [viewers], of course, I have to play him again if there is a season two,” Lee said. “But at this point, I don’t know anything about how the story is going to turn out, or how the characters are going to change, or if there is going to be any new characters adding to the series.”

While no specifics about what a potential video game would look like, Netflix has recently been exploring video game development themselves, following its first steps into the medium with Minecraft Story Mode. The nature of the program, as well as its various challenges, makes it ripe for video game adaptation, and impatient fans have even started to create their own custom Squid Games in titles such as Roblox.

In other news, Nintendo has announced which features of its upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizon DLC will be tied to its new online subscription tier.