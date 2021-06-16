‘Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl’ demanding system specs revealed

Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl‘s Steam page was recently updated to include the minimum and recommended performance specs for PC players.

According to Steam, players will need a minimum of an AMD Ryzen 5 1600X CPU, 8 GB of RAM and the equivalent of a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB.

The recommended specs are slightly more demanding, as players will require a AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 16 GB of RAM and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB.

Stalker 2’s recommended specs are pretty demanding, asking for a RTX 2070 Super. According to Steam’s hardware survey as of May 2021, only 2.45 per cent of Steam’s user base has the card.

The minimum spec GTX 1060 is the most commonly used graphics card by Steam users, at 8.95 per cent of the user base.

Microsoft announced the game would have 4K and ray-tracing support on the Xbox Series X. The recommended PC specs could be an indication of what players will need in order to run those intensive graphical features.

Graphics cards or (GFX) is the processing unit in a PC or video games console that produces the image players see on the screen. The graphics card marketplace has seen a spike in the cost of cards during the past 12 months because of the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl is a FPS action-adventure based in a post-apocalyptic Russia. Microsoft revealed the title during E3 2021 and announced it would also release on Game Pass from launch.

Elsewhere, Bethesda’s director and executive producer Todd Howard revealed new details about the studio’s next game, Starfield.

Todd described the game as “some things that we used to do in games long ago”, adding that it will let players “express the character they want to be”.