‘Stalker 2’ team reveals Chornobyl’s scariest feline for International Cat Day

Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl developer GSC Game World shared a look at one of the title’s mutated enemies in celebration of International Cat Day.

The Stalker 2 developer shared the concept art of the animal yesterday (August 8), called the Bayun. It’s described as a “very stealthy and nimble mutant,” and that “for years, stories about it were regarded as mere fables. Bayun takes its name from its throat sacs, which allow the beast to imitate all kinds of sounds, including human speech.”

Advertisement

Stalker 2 is set in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, which was formed after the infamous power plant exploded for a second time in 2006. The area is home to dangerous mutants such as the Bayun, along with deadly anomalies.

“Discover the ever-changing Chornobyl Exclusion Zone full of dangerous mutants, warring factions, deadly anomalies and artefacts of unbelievable value,” reads the game’s website. The reward is extremely high, but the price you may pay in the end might be bigger than life.”

Stalker was recently delayed past its initial December 2022 release date, with the game now set for some time in 2023 – due to the impact of Russia’s invasion on the developer’s home country of Ukraine.

GSC Game World recently highlighted how difficult it is for the team to make the game whilst fighting a real war.

“It’s not easy to write violent quests when there’s a war outside your window,” shared narrative designer Dariia Tsepkova. Oleksandr Levchenko, an animator from Mariupol, said he has had “no contact” with his parents and added that “it is indescribable horrible feeling, not knowing whether your loved ones are alive.”

Advertisement

In other news, EA has explained that Skate going free-to-play was done in an effort to appeal to modern Gen Z and Gen Alpha players.