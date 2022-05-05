‘Stanley Parable’ developers detail ‘Ultra Deluxe’ accessibility features

Stanley Parable developer Crows Crows Crows has explained all of the new accessibility options it has added into the recently released Ultra Deluxe version of the game.

In a Twitter thread from yesterday (May 4), Crows Crows Crows said it added new accessibility features into Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe as it’s “important to us that The Stanley Parable can be enjoyed by as many people as possible.”

Subtitles can now be drastically changed in size, with background opacity tweakable to make the subtitles standout from the game itself. The in-world text has new meshes, which make it easier to read, with the new text objects localised too.

Keyboard and gamepad controls are fully customisable, letting players bind whatever input to any button or key. The “simplified controls” toggle lets players use any face button or key when the game asks for specific button inputs as well. Players can also just use the mouse to look and walk forward, letting them play “through most of the game with one hand”.

“Certain sections in the game deal with suicide, trauma, and mental health issues,” writes Crows Crows Crows. “You can now opt into content warnings, which will display ahead of these moments, letting you skip them entirely. The game will still see these endings as completed and you’ll progress as usual.”

More accessibility options are on the way as Crows Crows Crows listens to feedback, with a toggleable reticle to reduce motion sickness and slowdown on time-sensitive inputs coming soon.

“We believe that accessibility helps everyone and that all these additions were worth the extra effort and time,” added Crows Crows Crows.

The Ultra Deluxe version of the game was released on April 27 and includes “new content, new choices, and new secrets” alongside visual upgrades.

