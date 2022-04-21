‘Star Fox Zero’ developer calls on Nintendo for a Switch port

Star Fox series developer Takaya Imamura has called on Nintendo to port Star Fox Zero to the Nintendo Switch.

Imamura – who has been involved with the series since the first entry in 1993 – recently (April 20) called on Nintendo to port Wii U title Star Fox Zero to the Nintendo Switch, on the game’s sixth anniversary.

“Dear Nintendo, six years have passed since the release of Star Fox Zero today. I think there are some issues, but please port it to the Switch,” wrote Imamura, who then offered to complete a sequel to the game’s animated short. “I look forward to working with you,” he concluded.

Star Fox Zero was released on April 21, 2016 in Japan, and across other worldwide regions in the following days up to April 23.

Imamura worked as a supervisor on both Star Fox Zero and its almost 15-minute animated short “The Battle Begins”. Since retiring from Nintendo in April 2021 Imamura has worked as a freelancer, but he’s also known for his work in designing the main characters of Fox McCloud, Falco Lombardi, Peppy Hare and Slippy Toad.

On top of those contributions, Imamura served as art director on The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, as a designer throughout the F-Zero series, and on the original game staff for the early Super Smash Bros. games.

Star Fox Zero is currently one of the very few first-party Wii U games that hasn’t been brought over to the Nintendo Switch, with co-developer PlatinumGames also expressing interest in bringing the game to Switch last year.

