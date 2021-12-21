‘Star Wars Battlefront 2’ modders create custom servers

Star Wars Battlefront 2 modders have created self-hosted servers so players can join custom games together.

After one year in development, a modder who goes by the name of BattleDashBR on the Star Wars Battlefront subreddit has announced that their custom servers project for the online shooter will be “coming soon” to PC.

The modder shared a screenshot to the subreddit and also revealed a new teaser for the private servers project. Fans of the mod in the thread seem to love the idea of custom servers and are sharing their excitement for the eventual release.

The Custom Servers for Battlefront II Twitter account also shared some additional details, confirming that players will be able to ban cheaters in the self-hosted servers, as well as use gameplay mods.

After a year in development, we're finally ready to introduce self-hosted custom servers for #StarWarsBattlefrontII. More info coming very SoonTM. pic.twitter.com/kcWX3dhCab — Custom Servers for Battlefront II (@BFCustomServers) December 20, 2021

Another thing to note is that players who use the custom servers won’t be able to level characters and earn XP, but instead, everything will already be unlocked so players can pick and choose what they like.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 was released in 2017 and went on to receive additional content as new sequel trilogy movies were released. However, EA confirmed in 2020 that The Battle On Scarif update would be the game’s final update.

Fans were unhappy with how EA decided to halt providing additional content to Battlefront 2, so modders have since created content for the game for players to enjoy.

Last month, Star Wars Battlefront‘s former creative director, Dennis Brännvall shared that he had “some kickass ideas” for a third game before it was rejected by EA. “It’s taking me quite a while to get over the frustration, but now I look back upon my entire stay with fondness and wish everyone nothing but the best,” he said. “I had some kickass ideas for SWBF3 [Star Wars Battlefront 3] though.”

Elsewhere, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Old Republic, the MMO will be getting a character creation revamp.