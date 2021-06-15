‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ surpasses 20million players worldwide

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has surpassed more than 20million players worldwide across all available platforms.

As spotted by GamesRadar+, on the day that Respawn Entertainment announced that the next-generation update for Jedi: Fallen Order was available to download (June 11), another Tweet in the reply confirmed that the action-adventure game has passed over the overwhelming player count.

It said: “One more thing: As of today, more than 20million players worldwide have played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order across all consoles, platforms and subscription services. Thank you, Jedi!”

The next-gen update is for owners of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions and will allow players who own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S to play the game on either platform for free of charge, with transferable saves.

Players will also be able to purchase the latest version of the game separately.

Respawn also noted that owners of physical copies can contact EA via their help site and provide their account information to get the free upgrade as well.

As detailed by EA’s blog, the next-generation update will provide:

Higher Resolution Textures & Assets

4K/HDR Resolution

Improved 60FPS Performance

Significantly Faster Loading Times

Additionally, the new version of Jedi: Fallen Order will also include an optional performance mode which caps at 1440p resolution and 60FPS. For Xbox Series S, this doesn’t apply and is instead locked at 1080p resolution and 60FPS.

Elsewhere, EA revealed the first gameplay footage of Battlefield 2042 during the Xbox and BethesdaE3 showcase.