‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ delayed by six weeks

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed by six weeks in order to hit developer Respawn’s “quality bar”.

The follow-up to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was originally scheduled for a March 17 release but it will now arrive on April 28.

Respawn explained the decision via EA Star Wars’ Twitter: “For the last three years, the Jedi team here at Respawn has poured its collective heart and soul into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we are proud to say the next chapter in the tale of Cal Kestis is content complete.

“We are now focused entirely on the final stage: bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

“In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which builds on the original with five distinct combat stances, new traversal techniques and much more, will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Cameron Monaghan, the actor behind Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor, has shared that the upcoming sequel will have a “deeper and darker story” that will be accessible to non-Star Wars fans.

Speaking to Game Informer last month, Monaghan revealed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s story will examine “what happens when you put strain on a family and your relationships,” and will introduce “a bunch of new characters” to the series.

“We have a really interesting story with Cal where he’s faced with challenges that are difficult and [there’s] not necessarily any right answers,” Monaghan shared.

“It’s something that I always really wanted to explore with the character. What are the [challenges] that are really going to push him to the point where he might break? How do we get him to that point, and what do we do from there? What is the story that will be most exciting?”