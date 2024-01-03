‘Star Wars Outlaws’ will launch in “late 2024” according to Disney

Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws will seemingly be released in late 2024, according to a now-altered blog post.

The DisneyParks blog post originally stated (via IGN) that “Star Wars Outlaws, the open-world Star Wars game, is set to release late this year.”

However, the post has now been modified to remove all mention of a specific release window, now reading as follows:

“Star Wars Outlaws, the open-world Star Wars game is set to release in 2024. The game lets you explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. You can risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.”

Star Wars Outlaws was first announced in June of 2023, during the Xbox Games Showcase. According to VGC, Ubisoft delayed a “large” game in October that it was planning to release by the end of March 2024, with a financial report from Ubisoft stating that they’re planning to launch this “large game in FY2024-25, so as to maximize its value creation”.

The latest Star Wars game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, launched last year and was in NME’s top five games of 2023.

“The galaxy far, far away may have become a tedious place in the diminishing returns of its many sequel films and spin-off TV series, but for gaming fans, it’s never been more thrilling. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s Fallen Order, found its now-battle-scarred hero Cal Kestis on the brink of a discovery – one that could potentially turn the tide of his continued struggle against the evil empire,” our entry for the game reads.

“Whether he managed to get to his goal was up to you though – and the improved combat mechanics, more fleshed out side-quests and (thank god) less complicated map made this new journey even more enjoyable than the last. The genuinely moving story had us in tears at its emotional climax too.”

In other gaming news, South Park: Snow Day has received an early 2024 release date. Elsewhere, Fallout 76 will be receiving new quests, maps, and rewards in 2024.