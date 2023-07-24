‘Star Wars Outlaws’ will let players work for Jabba the Hutt

Star Wars Outlaws will let players will work for — and even betray — criminal syndicates from Star Wars, including one led by crime boss Jabba the Hutt.

Speaking to IGN, creative director Julian Gerighty shared that protagonist Kay Vess will have to manage her reputation with the universe’s criminal syndicate factions.

“The better reputation you have, the better jobs you’ll get, the better prices you’ll get in their stores, you’ll get more access to their faction territories,” explained Gerighty. “But if that relationship turns sour, they’re going to send people after you.”

“It’s all about playing the syndicates off one another, making choices [and] dilemmas in terms of how you hand in a quest, that type of thing,” he continued. “So at the end of the game, every player will have a different profile in terms of their adventure through the reputation and the high stakes of the scoundrel lifestyle with the syndicates.”

As noted by IGN, Vess’ time on Tattooine will include spending time at Jabba the Hutt’s palace. Players can choose to complete jobs from Jabba or betray the crime lord, though the latter option will have consequences for Vess.

However, the syndicates aren’t the only villains that Vess will have to deal with. Last month, Gerighty revealed that Star Wars Outlaws will feature a Red Dead Redemption-style wanted system, meaning the Empire will send “a huge amount” of forces at Vess if she breaks too many rules.

“At the highest levels, the Empire will throw a huge amount of resistance and forces in your way,” shared Gerighty. “You’re best off trying to avoid it as much as possible.”

Elsewhere, Gerighty shared that developer Ubisoft Massive took inspiration from camerawork in ’70s films to create a grittier Star Wars adventure.