‘Star Wars: The Old Republic’ is getting a character creation overhaul

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Old Republic, the MMO will be getting a character creation revamp.

In a new blog post shared yesterday (December 20), Keith Kanneg, lead producer on The Old Republic, gave a preview of what players can expect from the game going forward while also thanking fans for sticking with the MMO for 10 years.

“Our amazing journey up until this point is one many of you have taken with us, and we’re honored to have shared all these years of Star Wars adventures with all of you,” Kanneg said.

The lead producer also went on to share the variety of activities that are currently running in The Old Republic from now until January 2022, including several in-game sales, a special Star Wars gun charm in Apex Legends, and more.

Following the launch of the Legacy Of the Sith expansion, BioWare has several updates planned for 2022, where players will “continue to unravel the mysteries of Darth Nul, join the erupting civil war among the Mandalorian clans, and discover the true objective Darth Malgus is pursuing.”

With Legacy Of the Sith, Kanneg also stated that a big part of the development was focused on “modernising many aspects of the game”, including introducing a revamped character creation, new character sheet, new features like loadouts and weapons in Outfitter, and expanded gameplay options offered through Combat Styles.

Star Wars: The Old Republic was set to launch on December 14, but it was recently delayed to February 15, 2022.

