‘StarCraft II’ celebrates tenth anniversary with massive update

Blizzard Entertainment has announced a massive new update to commemorate the 10th anniversary of StarCraft II.

Blizzard announced the 5.0 patch through a new YouTube trailer, as well as a detailed blogpost that chronicles all of the changes and improvements made to the game.The update comes with tons of new fan-requested features, Galaxy Map Editor improvements, additional campaign achievements and a slew of bug fixes.

“To commemorate this decade of comradery in the Koprulu Sector, we’re introducing some player-requested features to the game, along with a few extras we hope you’ll enjoy,” Blizzard said.

Check out the trailer for the update below.

Blizzard is also introducing a new Arcade maps genreto the game: Campaign. Through the new feature, custom campaigns will now support “map-to-map loading”. This will allow “many previously offline-only campaigns [to] be accessible through the StarCraft II Arcade. This also means that players will be able to introduce co-op custom campaigns in addition to their single-player experiences,” explained Blizzard.

Patch 5.0 will also add brand-new achievements for every mission in the StarCraft II campaigns, including the Nova Covert Ops mission pack, giving longtime players more incentive to play through the game again.

Check out the complete list of patch notes.

StarCraft II will also be giving fans a free new announcer just for logging in between July 27 and August 10: legendary player White-Ra, who was a fixture of the scene in its earliest days.