‘Stardew Valley’ appears to be an esport now, with a $40k prize tournament

The first official Stardew Valley Cup will be running in September, with a $40k prize fund for skilled virtual farmers to compete over.

Stardew Valley developer ConcernedApe tweeted out an announcement of the competition, which is being run in collaboration with streamer Unsurpassable Z. “It’s a competition of skill, knowledge, and teamwork,” the tweet reads, “see some of Stardew’s most dedicated players in their element!”

In collaboration with @UnsurpassableZ, I'm pleased to announce the 1st official Stardew Valley Cup! It's a competition of skill, knowledge, and teamwork, with a prize pool of over $40k. See some of Stardew's most dedicated players in their element! Main event is Sept. 4th 9am PST pic.twitter.com/qtDW5e5LvD — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) August 21, 2021

Competitors already announced for the Stardew Valley Cup include Youtubers SharkyGames, Matthew McCleskey, and lilsimsie. The Cup will feature “over 100 different challenges that explore all different parts of Stardew Valley,” according to a video by Unsurpassable Z that explains the competition.

The Cup revolves around this selection of 100 challenges that vary in difficulty and complexity, each worth a different amount of points in respect of that. Competitors have two weeks from now until the competition begins on September 4 to decide how to complete the challenges as part of a team in order to win the prize money and victory.

The commentated version of the Cup will be broadcast live on Twitch from 5 PM BST on September 4, through Unsurpassable Z’s channel, but each participant will have their own stream as well.

