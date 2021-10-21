‘Stardew Valley’ developer ConcernedApe shows off follow-up ‘Haunted Chocolatier’

Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone – better known as ConcernedApe – has announced his follow-up to the farming game in the form of Haunted Chocolatier with a video showing off some early gameplay.

On a website for the new game, Barone said: “After dedicating 10 years of my life to Stardew Valley (and counting), the time has finally come to announce my next game.”

Haunted Chocolatier looks a lot like Stardew Valley at first glance, as you can see in the below video. Still, on the website, Barone explains it’s actually a very different game.

“In Stardew Valley, the focus was more humble: living off the land, growing food, and connecting to the people and nature around you,” explained Barone. “However, with my next game, I wanted to explore more fantastical possibilities… experiences that take you beyond the ordinary. That’s where magical haunted ghost chocolate comes in.”

Chocolate represents that which is delightful. The haunted castle represents the allure of the unknown. The ghosts represent the imprint of the past. All of these things are important. However, don’t think for a moment that, because this game features ghosts in a haunted castle, it is an evil or negative game. On the contrary, I intend for this game to be positive, uplifting and life-affirming. However, if Stardew Valley mostly channeled the energy of the sun, Haunted Chocolatier channels the energy of the moon. Both are vital.”

Players could be waiting a while however, as Barone explains, there is “still a ton of stuff to do” and hasn’t announced any sort of release date, saying it will be done when it’s ready.

