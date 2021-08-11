‘Stardew Valley’ is coming to Xbox Game Pass this fall

Popular farm and life sim Stardew Valley is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The announcement came during yesterday’s ID@Xbox livestream showcase (August 10), although the developer Eric Barone did not confirm a release date, adding it would be “probably [arrive] sometime in the fall.”

Conceived as a spiritual successor to the Harvest Moon series, Stardew Valley first launched in early 2016 on Steam where it became a surprise success.

Following publisher Chucklefish’s involvement, the game was ported over just about every other platform, including PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS Vita and mobile, having sold over 10million copies as of January 2020.

Stardew Valley is coming to @XboxGamePass YES!! — ID@Xbox (@ID_Xbox) August 10, 2021

Nonetheless, Stardew Valley‘s addition to Game Pass, playable on both Xbox consoles and PC, will no doubt make the game accessible to an even wider audience.

It wasn’t the only game during the showcase to be announced for Microsoft’s subscription service. First released on PC earlier this year, Evil Genius 2 will be launching on Game Pass when it comes to consoles in Q4 2021.

Previously confirmed for Game Pass during the Annapurna Interactive showcase, the stream also had another look at music-based narrative adventure game The Artful Escape.

Subscribers also have plenty of games to look forward to on the service in August, headlined by Hades, as well as Japanese cult classics Lumines Remastered and Katamari Damacy Rerolled.

Earlier this week, it was also confirmed that upcoming strategy game Humankind will also join Game Pass when it launches on August 17, although this is currently a PC-only title.

