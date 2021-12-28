‘Stardew Valley’ mod makes inventory management simpler

Stardew Valley mod maker gaussfire has released a mod that allows fast and simple inventory management.

Stardew Valley has a lot of goods and items to carry, buy, and sell, and it doesn’t take long for a backpack to become overly full of supplies, with players often contending with several chests full of items to pick up something specific can be time-consuming. That’s where the Convenient Inventory mod comes in.

As first spotted by PCGamesN, Convineinent Inventory allows Stardew Valley players to deposit stacks of items to all nearby chests. As gaussfire describes, “One of the most tedious parts of any game is inventory management, and this is especially true in Stardew Valley. Every day, whether it be from farming produce, mining rewards, or freshly caught fish, you will be emptying out your backpack to store items into chests on your farm.”

They continue, “After a while, this process becomes all too familiar: open chest, deposit items, close chest, open chest, deposit items, close chest, open chest, deposit items, close chest, … etc. What if you could stow away all the items taking up space in your backpack, instantly, while keeping the important ones?”

Instructions for installing the mod can be found on Nexus Mods and also come with instructions on editing the config file to ensure players get the behaviours they want. The mod also includes a favourite items function, which prevents specific objects from being quick stacked, trashed, or dropped.

