‘Stardew Valley’ update 1.6 will add “secrets” and a new festival

Stardew Valley creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe‘ Barone has shared what fans can expect from the farming game’s 1.6 update, including a new festival and more items.

In a tweet published today (July 18), Barone revealed that version 1.6 of Stardew Valley will include new items and dialogue for players to find, along with “secrets,” a new festival, and “???”.

With that in mind, 1.6 is shaping up to be a sizeable update for Stardew Valley. The upcoming festival will round the game’s total festival count up to 10, while it remains to be seen what items are added to the game.

coming in Stardew Valley 1.6…

-new festival

-new items

-more dialogues

-secrets

In terms of new dialogue, it’s possible 1.6 will bring new characters to Pelican Town — though the dialogue could also involve more cutscenes for existing residents.

Back in April, Barone confirmed that they were taking a break from developing their next game, Haunted Chocolatier, to get update 1.6 ready.

At the time, Barone shared that fans should expect 1.6 to bring “much less” new game content than 1.5, which launched in 2020 and brought new items, events, and areas to explore.

Last year, Barone said that 1.6 would be “mostly a modding-focused update,” and added that it would make “modders lives easier”.

Outside of Stardew Valley, Barone is yet to share a release date for Haunted Chocolatier, which will task players with running a town’s chocolate shop while living in a haunted castle.

“You’ll get to know the townspeople, achieve your goals and make progress in many ways,” shared Barone. “All of that is similar to Stardew Valley. However, the core gameplay and theming are quite a bit different. Haunted Chocolatier is more of an action-RPG compared to Stardew Valley. And instead of a farm being the focal point of your endeavors, it’s a chocolate shop.”

While the games sound fairly similar, Barone has also teased that Haunted Chocolatier could share lore with Stardew Valley.