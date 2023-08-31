‘Starfield’ director Todd Howard says Bethesda has “gaming’s smartest fans”

Bethesda fans are the “smartest” in the gaming space according to director Todd Howard, who thanked the community for their patience and passion for Starfield over the years.

“Hey everyone! Long time lurker here,” said Howard in a post to the game’s subreddit yesterday (August 30).

“A quick THANK YOU for your passion and excitement for Starfield. I can remember when this sub started, and as it’s grown, your excitement has fuelled all of us at Bethesda. We like to say we have gaming’s smartest fans, and you certainly are.”

Howard continued to describe Starfield as a “labour of love” from the developer – it is the first new intellectual property from Bethesda in almost 30 years. “The fact that all of you care enough to build a community around it means the world to us,” concluded the director.

Fans have expressed their enthusiasm for the game in a variety of ways. One wrote a 1000-page “compendium” containing. Others built a countdown timer that counted in sandwiches and featured all sorts of references to other Bethesda titles.

Starfield unlocks in less than 24 hours for those who have opted for the Premium or Constellation edition of the game. These arrive with bonuses like early access, the artbook and soundtrack, exclusive cosmetic skins and the game’s first story expansion, Shattered Space.

In fact, Bethesda’s concentration will not waver from the sci-fi game for the time being, even though a number of its teams have been repurposed to support the development of The Elder Scrolls 6.

“Starfield is our focus for now, and it will continue to be our priority for a while before we talk about anything else,” explained head of communication Pete Hines in an interview with Vandal.

Elsewhere, Starfield design director Emil Pagliarulo revealed that there is a quest that is directly inspired by Donnie Brasco.