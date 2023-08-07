‘Starfield’ fans can reportedly start pre-loading in early August

Starfield fans might be able to pre-load the upcoming sci-fi odyssey this week, according to an Amazon listing that apparently let the cat out of the bag.

Gamescout saw that the description of this specific Xbox Series S and Starfield bundle revealed that the game would allow pre-loading after August 9. Seeing that neither Bethesda or Microsoft have hinted anything of the like, this date is still unconfirmed at this point.

Nevertheless, if it is the case, this allows players almost a month to pre-load Starfield onto their PC, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. For those who might not have the most reliable Internet connections, the 125GB download could then be completed in decent time for the full release of the game.

Starfield is said to be Bethesda’s “most ambitious game ever” and offers over a thousand planets to explore. Naturally, fans want to learn as much as they can about the game through artwork, announcements and trailers, with one drawing up an archive on the game’s seven year history.

While flattered by the number of questions they’re getting, Starfield developers aren’t able to share anything else without the green light from director and executive producer Todd Howard. For example, he was the one to reveal that the role-playing game is likely to take players around 30-40 hours to complete.

“It might be 20 per cent more than our previous ones,” said Howard, referring to The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Fallout 4. Starfield also harkens back to The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion with the Hero Worshiped character trait.

In other gaming news, Baldur’s Gate 3 streamers were shocked to find that the “hide clothes” option in its character creator showed off everything, and thus they were in violation of the streaming site’s terms of service.