‘Starfield’ gets September release date with cinematic new trailer

Bethesda Softworks has announced a release date for Starfield, which will arrive this September. There’s also a new trailer for the highly-anticipated sci-fi game, which you can watch here.

Starfield will be launching on September 6, 2023. The release date was confirmed in a new trailer, which shows a player boarding an orbital station before investigating a mysterious artifact. Watch it below:

Beyond a fresh glimpse at the game itself, the new trailer also featured an appearance from Todd Howard, an executive producer at Bethesda and the game director behind Starfield.

“From myself and everybody here at Bethesda, we are so excited to finally tell you when Starfield is coming out this year,” said Howard. “We have poured ourselves into this game and even I’m surprised at how much we can pour. It is large.”

“We’re playing the game all the time,” he added, before pointing to lead producer Tim Lamb who can be seen playing Starfield in the background.

Howard also revealed that Bethesda will be hosting a “deep dive” of the game with a Starfield Direct livestream, which will take place on June 11.

“There’s so much that we still have to show you,” said Howard. “The game has many of the hallmarks you may expect from us, but it’s also a very unique experience.”

“We know you’ve waited a long time to play something new from us,” he acknowledged. “Believe it or not, we’re kind of the same. We miss it, and we really just can’t wait for you all to play it.”

Today’s trailer is the most fans have seen of Starfield since gameplay footage of the role-playing game (RPG) debuted at last year’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.

In December, Starfield‘s lead quest designer revealed that the game’s faction quests will work similarly to Skyrim.

In other gaming news, TT Games has reportedly cancelled LEGO Disney and Guardians Of The Galaxy games, along with a shooter featuring Stranger Things.