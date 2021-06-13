‘Starfield’ launches exclusively on Xbox and PC next year

During the E3 2021 Bethesda and Xbox Showcase, the trailer and release date for Starfield was officially revealed.

Starfield will launch on November 11 2022 as an Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusive and on Xbox Game Pass, day one.

The short cinematic trailer, which was originally posted before the showcase by The Washington Post, features a first-person viewpoint aboard a spaceship called the Constellation, as well as an alien planet.

The footage shown during the show is in Alpha and features and also includes the narration of an unknown character who speaks of traversing the universe.

The next-generation role-playing game “set amongst the stars” allows the player to create their own character any way they want and explore with “unparalleled freedom” as they embark on an “epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery”.

Starfield was rumoured to make an appearance during the E3 2021 conference and has been in development for three years.

At the start of the year, Bethesda also teased the return of its long-term fantasy franchise with a tweet mentioning The Elder Scrolls VI. On New Year’s Day, the developer posted a tweet on the official The Elder Scrolls Twitter account, alongside an equally mysterious message and a map of the Skyrim region. “Transcribe the past and map the future,” the developer wrote.

The Bethesda and Xbox showcase also featured more gameplay footage of the first-person co-operative game, Back 4 Blood, along with the announcement of a new versus mode.

