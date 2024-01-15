‘Starfield’ promises “biggest” ever update

Bethesda has promised the “biggest” update to Starfield is due for release in the coming weeks.

In December, Starfield laid out its roadmap for 2024 with updates due roughly every six weeks, starting from February. Over the next twelve months, Bethesda is looking to introduce new ways to travel within the game, as well as city maps, new gameplay options “that will expand beyond our normal ‘Difficulty’ setting and new ways for players to customise their ships”.

The studio has now confirmed that from January 17, PC players accessing the beta via Steam will have exclusive access to Starfield’s “biggest update yet” before a more general release. Details on how to access the beta can be found here.

“On January 17, we’ll be putting our biggest Starfield update yet into Steam Beta with over 100 fixes and improvements, with a planned release date for all players two weeks later,” wrote Bethesda on social media.

“This update contains a multitude of fixes to quests. Eye of the Storm issues such as being unable to dock with the legacy or data transfer not starting, and temples not showing up in Into the Unknown, will no longer prevent Constellation from exploring the cosmos,” they added.

The update will also include “numerous” improvements to graphics as well as “sun disk geometry, planet ring shadows, bulldozed objects reappearing when returning to an Outpost, ship hatches marked inaccessible, and another fix for asteroids following ships.” The full patch notes are due for release later this week.

Last month, Starfield released an update designed to fix a variety of major bugs within the game, but many players reported that nothing much had changed.

