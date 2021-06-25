‘Starfield’ release date, trailers, gameplay and everything we know

It’s official – Starfield, the new RPG from Bethesda, is coming in 2022.

The highly anticipated sci-fi role-playing game has been in the works for a long time, and during E3 we got our first proper reveal. Now, it looks as though we can get our hands on it when it launches on November 11, 2022.

Developer Bethesda calls Starfield “a bit more hardcore of a role-playing game” with the promise of an ambitious sci-fi epic set amongst the stars. “Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4,” says the official website.

“In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.”

Here’s everything we know about Starfield so far:

Starfield release date, platforms and price

If you’re looking forward to Starfield, then you’re in for a bit of a wait – it won’t be officially released until November 11, 2022. Starfield will be available exclusively on PC and Xbox Series X|S and is next-gen only, so Xbox One owners are out of luck, it won’t be available on PlayStation at all.

Starfield is available to pre-order right now for £59.99. But you might want to hold off on that – the full game is being made available on Xbox Game Pass from Day One.

Starfield reveal trailer

During Microsoft and Bethesda’s highly-anticipated E3 showcase, the first official trailer for Starfield was revealed. Unfortunately, there’s no gameplay footage to be found – it’s all ‘in-engine’.

Since it won’t be released until late 2022 we may have a bit of a wait before we see any actual gameplay footage.

Starfield gameplay details

According to Bethesda, Starfield is a next-gen RPG with a sci-fi setting. But at the moment, there’s very little to go on when it comes to the game’s gameplay.

During an interview with The Washington Post, Bethesda Game Studios Executive Producer Todd Howard described the title as “like ‘Skyrim’ in space”. “For me, Starfield is the Han Solo simulator,” said Bethesda Managing Director Ashley Cheng. “Get in a ship, explore the galaxy, do fun stuff.”

The official trailer gives us a hint of this intrepid spirit of adventure – but quite how this translates into actual gameplay remains to be seen, but it does sound as though Starfield will feature less linear gameplay.

“We like to put you in a world where we’re not dragging you by the nose and saying you must do X, Y and Z, and that it’s okay for you to want to test the [game’s boundaries],” said Howard in an interview with The Telegraph.

“You know, can I read this book? Can I pick this up? Can I do this? What if I do this? What if I do this? And the game is saying ‘yes’ a lot.”