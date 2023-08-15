‘Starfield’ reveals “the story so far” with expansive 300-year timeline

Starfield is now less than a month away from releasing, and in the run-up to launch, Bethesda has shared a timeline that covers 300 years of history in the sci-fi game’s universe.

As visible on Bethesda’s website, the timeline begins with humanity first arriving on Mars in 2050, and runs up to 2328 – just two years before Starfield takes place in 2330.

As for what the timeline includes, after landing on Mars it takes humans another 50 years to begin living in space. Settlers then make it to the Alpha Centauri star system by 2156 and establish one of the game’s major factions, the United Colonies (UC).

However, 2188 sees the foundation of rival faction The Freestar Collective, which ultimately goes to war with the UC in 2196. This war drags on for two decades before a peace treaty is signed – though just over 100 years later, the two groups clash again in a four-year “Colony War”.

Besides galactic war, Bethesda’s timeline also includes the formation of Constellation – an organisation dedicated to exploring space and uncovering its mysteries. This includes the discovery of an alien “Artifact” in 2310, and years spent recruiting notable figures from across the Alpha Centauri system.

Though it sits outside of the provided timeline, the Steam page for Starfield confirms that players can expect to join Constellation during their adventure.

“In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people,” it reads. “You will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios’ biggest and most ambitious game.”

Starfield is set to launch on September 9, and outside of this timeline, Bethesda has also shared a series of animated videos detailing three cities in the upcoming game.