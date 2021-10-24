State Of Play may provide updates on ‘Final Fantasy 16’, ‘Gotham Knights’, and more

PlayStation’s State Of Play is coming next week. No games have been announced, but several website updates suggest some likely appearances.

The webpages for Final Fantasy 16, Gotham Knights, The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum, Tchia, and The Dark Pictures Anthology have all been updated. The changes were spotted by Jordan Middler on Twitter. This comes just before the next PlayStation State Of Play, which is set for October 27 and will focus on third party titles.

The post for the State Of Play says, “Hello again! Just a quick note to tell you that State of Play returns next Wednesday, October 27 at 2:00pm PT / 10:00pm BST. As usual, you can watch our broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube.”

Advertisement

“This time out, we’ll be focusing on announcements and updates for upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4.”

“The show is looking to be ~20 minutes or so, and will share new looks at previously announced games, plus a few reveals from our partners around the world.”

The 20-minute State Of Play runtime lines up with the games that are suspected to be present at the stream.

Ahead of the State Of Play, PlayStation has also announced that PlayStation Plus members will receive three extra games in November. The three games will all be PSVR titles to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the system. No titles have been announced, but Sony did include a list of the top five most popular PSVR games: Rec Room, Beat Saber, PlayStation VR Worlds, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

The VR games will be included in addition to the usual games offered monthly, so there will still be three games available that are not VR.

Advertisement

In other news, CD Projekt Red is working with The Molasses Flood on a new game set in the Cyberpunk 2077 or The Witcher universes.