Valve invites more Steam Deck customers to finish their orders

The number of Steam Deck order invites are being increased again with the newest batch of emails – so keep an eye on your inbox.

A new batch of order invites started yesterday (August 15) for the Steam Deck, and eager users are in luck as even more emails are being sent out to people on the waiting list.

Valve said in a tweet: “Hi all, just a quick note that starting with this morning’s batch of Steam Deck order invites, we’ve increased the number of emails we’re sending out (again). We’re excited to get more of these into your hands!”

Hi all, just a quick note that starting with this morning's batch of Steam Deck order invites, we've increased the number of emails we're sending out (again). We're excited to get more of these into your hands! (Order emails are sent out Monday and Thursday mornings PT) pic.twitter.com/Qa9Fl6UPjO — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) August 15, 2022

Advertisement

That said, whether or not you’ll get an email with an offer for a Steam Deck soon is still somewhat random, but the higher rollout of offers suggests that everything’s on track with the Steam Deck at this point.

Valve has also said that all reservations will be sent off to purchasers by the end of this year.

“We’re excited to announce that we’re going to be able to fulfil demand sooner than we had estimated for everyone in the reservation queue,” said Valve.

A lot of orders in the quarter four or later window have also been bumped up to quarter three, with some quarter four orders potentially spilling into next year if queues fill up faster than expected.

Advertisement

All of this follows an announcement in June from Valve stating that Steam Deck shipments have been doubled, with weekly orders going out at a much higher rate than before. “Production has picked up, and after today we’ll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week,” explained Valve.

If you do get one soon, you’ll be able to play Marvel’s Spider-Man, as when that came to Steam this month it was also verified for the portable.

In other gaming news, the RuneScape community is slamming the Fresh Start Worlds for the game and calling them a “cash grab.”