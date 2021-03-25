Steam Game Festival has rebranded to Steam Next Fest

Steam has announced that its Steam Game Festival will now be known as Steam Next Fest moving forward.

“We’ve renamed the Steam Game Festival to more directly communicate its focus: Announcing Steam Next Fest, a multi-day celebration of upcoming games,” said Steam on its website.

Steam’s post continued to share that Steam Next Fest will include “hundreds of game demos”, developer livestreams, and the chance to talk to developers about games that are currently in production.

Steam’s Next Fest website also include the dates of this year’s virtual event. Next Fest is scheduled to take place over seven days, from June 16 till June 22. The first two days of the virtual event will also coincide with E3 2021, which is slated to run from June 15 till June 17.

The last Steam Game Festival took place in February and offered over 500 playable demos of indie titles.

E3’s live expo for 2021 was cancelled late last month in favour of a digital showcase due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The digital event in June is proposed to have “multiple two-hour keynote sessions” from large developers and publishers, alongside smaller streams from influencers, media partners and more.

In other news, Microsoft announced earlier this week that it was rebranding its Xbox Live service for the first time in 19 years. The free network service will now be known as Xbox Network. A spokesperson for Microsoft explained that the rebranding is intended to “distinguish the underlying service from Xbox Live Gold memberships”.

The Xbox Network is Microsoft’s free online service for Xbox consoles that gives players access to free games, apps, movies and TV shows, live events, music, and more.