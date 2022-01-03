Steam reports an increase in Quest 2 users over Christmas

The latest Steam hardware survey shows a jump in the number of Quest 2 headsets that connected to the service over the Christmas period.

Steam offers users the option to participate in a hardware survey, released every month, that details the breakdown of what players are using to run their games. In December, 36.32 per cent of Steam users had an Oculus Quest 2 headset connected to the service. In January 2022, this number jumped to 39.62 per cent.

Developer reports suggest that many Quest 2 headsets were purchased over the Christmas 2021 period. The Oculus app, which is required to set up the Quest 2 headset, became the most popular app on the Apple App Store, overtaking social media apps such as TikTok and YouTube.

This actually sends shivers down my spine. Hope Facebook doesn't get to own it all, but they have an uncontested lead. https://t.co/aWXvk3yWJI — Eric Florenzano (@ericflo) December 25, 2021

Advertisement

Shawn Whiting, head of influencers and partners at Rec Room, a platform for creating, sharing, and playing VR content, also tweeted on December 27, saying, “Wanted to add some Rec Room numbers to all the VR excitement. We’ve seen over 1 million VR players log into Rec Room since Christmas day. It took us about 60 hours to hit that number.”

Rumours recently emerged that the next Meta – formerly Oculus – headset would be made by Goertek. The Chinese manufacturer is supposedly working on both the next Meta and PlayStation VR headsets, and is expected to supply components for Apple’s long-rumoured mixed reality (meaning it would blend both augmented reality and virtual reality) head-mounted display. While no further details were shared about the headsets, it appears that they could share some common components.

In other news, Iratus: Lord of the Dead is free for a limited time on GOG. The game features several monsters that form an army of the dead for players to command in turn-based tactical combat. Upgrades can be made using the flesh of dead opponents.