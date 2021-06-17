Steam’s Next Fest lets you play hundreds of indie demos for free

Steam’s Next Fest highlights hundreds of indie games by letting players try them for free ahead of release.

E3 2021 brought with it many game announcements, many of which are a long way from being playable. However, Steam has launched its annual Next Fest, running until June 22, which allows players to try many upcoming indie games for free.

The long list includes some standouts such as Naraka: Bladepoint, Sable, Lawn Mowing Simulator, and Chasing Static. The games available cover most genres, including Battle Royale, FPS, JRPG, Grand Strategy, and Interactive Fiction.

The @Steam Next Fest is around the corner and we can't wait for you to try our games! ✨ We made a reel with gameplay from Anarkade, Catie in MeowmeowLand & Hex Gambit so you can have a better idea of the kind of games they are! Find more about each game on this thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/DIwJzXEfLa — Blowfish Studios (@blowfishstudios) June 16, 2021

Blowfish Studios, publishers of Nine Witches: Family Disruption, Base One, and Projection: First Light, have several games available at the festival. Anarkade is a multiplayer Arena Shooter with 2D platforming mechanics.

Catie in Meowmeowland is a point and click adventure game in a bizarre cat world. Hex Gambit: Respawned is a competitive board game where you control a squad of minions in a turn-based strategy game.

Steam’s Next Fest event also includes many developer streams to show off their games and talk about development. These are available both on the steam website and desktop application.

Valve has run many of these events during the pandemic, but none have been on the currently running Next Fest scale.

E3 2021 may be over, but Microsoft is running one last stream. The Xbox Game Showcase: Extended will collect deeper looks at the games announced during E3. Attendance by 343 Industries, Double Fine, Ninja Theory, Obsidian, Playground Games, Rare, World’s Edge, and more developers from around the world has been confirmed by Microsoft. For more details on when and where to watch the stream, head here.