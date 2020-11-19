Store listing seemingly reveals new release date for ‘Far Cry 6’

It looks like Far Cry 6’s new release date has been revealed, following a leaked store listing.

Read More: Video games about real world crimes are a step too far

The game was delayed last month (October), with no new date in sight. However, a store listing suggests the delay may not be as long as expected, as the Xbox Store page has seemingly released the details.

According to the page, Far Cry 6 will now release on May 26, 2021 – pushing it back three months from its original February 18 release. While no official word has been mentioned, official console store listings tend to be fairly accurate, as proven by the recent Deathloop release date leak.

Advertisement

Originally, the delay was to make the game one that gamers “aspire to play”. Due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, Ubisoft stated it was given more time to finish the title and focus “on the wellbeing of [its] teams”.

Rainbow Six Quarantine – which was expected to release before March 31, 2021 – was also confirmed to be delayed during a financial call “to leverage their full potential in the context of production challenges caused by Covid-19”.

Both games’ departure from the first quarter of 2021 allows both Ubisoft titles, Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake and Riders Republic to receive more time in the spotlight.

Little is known about Far Cry 6 so far, aside from the fact that the antagonist will be played by Giancarlo Esposito, most notable for playing Gus in Breaking Bad. The game is also said to explore politically charged themes and follow a story “about revolution”.